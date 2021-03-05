Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 3,877,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,951,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $1,105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 147.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

