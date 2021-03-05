Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,248 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $28,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $35.09. 108,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

