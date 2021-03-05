Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Up to $128.25

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.25 ($1.68), but opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 129.68 ($1.69), with a volume of 4,966 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56.

In other news, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($16,070.03). Also, insider John Worby purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £9,525 ($12,444.47).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

