Carry (CRE) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. Carry has a market capitalization of $52.01 million and $1.56 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,180,034 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

