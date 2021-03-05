carVertical Tops One Day Trading Volume of $124,714.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $124,714.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.