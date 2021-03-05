Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Casey’s General Stores worth $89,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

CASY opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $184.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

