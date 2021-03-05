Caspian Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $610,396.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

