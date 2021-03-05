Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBIO. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.