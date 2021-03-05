Catex Token (CATT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72,528.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $72,528.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 195.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00756548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.