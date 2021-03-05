Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.33. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 75,753 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

