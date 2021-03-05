Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Cavco Industries worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

CVCO stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.58 and a fifty-two week high of $231.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

