CCUniverse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $358.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $9,662.83 and approximately $358.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

