CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $15.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. CECO Environmental traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.64. 283,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 125,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $306.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

