Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.84. 9,583,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,223,641. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

