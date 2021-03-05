Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

CLRB opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso bought 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000 in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $3,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

