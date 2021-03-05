Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $18.57. 86,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,064. The company has a market capitalization of $788.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.