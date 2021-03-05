Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 775,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 454,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $772.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.