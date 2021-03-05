Celo Dollar (CUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.71 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $40.71 million and approximately $678,993.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,747,625 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.