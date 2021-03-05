Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $5.00. 26,111,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 9,791,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
