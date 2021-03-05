Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $5.00. 26,111,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 9,791,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

