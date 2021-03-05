Centric Cash (CNS) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $354,292.61 and $235,993.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00034016 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

