Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 5.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 156,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 172,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 3.71.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

