Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Up 5.3%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.81. Approximately 486,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 514,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.