Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.42

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.42 ($5.45) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.30). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41), with a volume of 2,369 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 358.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

