CertiK (CTK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. One CertiK token can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00003511 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $60.95 million and $2.02 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00463947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00084038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.00465513 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,371,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,725,785 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.