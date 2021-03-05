CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.21

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.30. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 14,919 shares.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.