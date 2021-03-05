CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,964 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CF Industries worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

CF opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.