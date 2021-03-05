CHADS VC Hits 1-Day Volume of $49,193.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $49,193.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00462391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.52 or 0.00456608 BTC.

CHADS VC Token Profile

CHADS VC’s total supply is 61,349,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,016,327 tokens. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

