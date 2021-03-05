Chainlink 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.80 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.47 billion and approximately $1.80 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $27.87 or 0.00056676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.74 or 0.00751960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00042590 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003763 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

