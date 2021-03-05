Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $11.94. Champions Oncology shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 35,202 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of Champions Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Champions Oncology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Champions Oncology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Champions Oncology by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

