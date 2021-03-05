ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Up 7.8%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 2,759,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,526,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

