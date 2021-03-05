Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.13. 6,862,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 3,284,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Chargepoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

