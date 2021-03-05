Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $2.29. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 698,233 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 48,097 shares of company stock worth $84,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

