Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.96% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $119,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.12. 3,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,989. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.93. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

