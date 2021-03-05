Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,841,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $386,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

GTLS stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.