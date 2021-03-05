Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,219 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Chart Industries worth $35,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 101,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,922,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of GTLS opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

