ChartEx Price Hits $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $983,871.66 and approximately $110,337.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00466081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00068080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00078402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00082237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00459177 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

