Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF remained flat at $$8.64 during trading on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

