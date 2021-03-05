ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,311.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $87,311.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.96 or 0.99716869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00090202 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004199 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

