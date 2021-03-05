ChatCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $96,059.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,351.22 or 1.00075806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003527 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

