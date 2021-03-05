Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 6,492,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,309,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.66.
About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
