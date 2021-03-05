Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 6,492,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,309,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

