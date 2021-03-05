Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

