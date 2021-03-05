Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 14.9%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares were up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,569,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,654,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $224.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738,880 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
Read More: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.