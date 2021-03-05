Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading Up 14.9%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares were up 14.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2,569,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,654,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $224.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,726 shares of company stock valued at $348,744. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738,880 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

