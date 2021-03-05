Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells $4,643,175.75 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $87.55. 3,008,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

