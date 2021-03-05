Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $268.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50), but opened at GBX 259 ($3.38). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 187,478 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a market cap of £737.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

