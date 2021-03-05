Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.53 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

