Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.66 and traded as high as C$7.08. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 533,979 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.57.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$651.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.