Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) Insider Paul Ensor Purchases 154,853 Shares of Stock

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) insider Paul Ensor bought 154,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £13,936.77 ($18,208.48).

Shares of LON:CHF opened at GBX 9.56 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.67. Chesterfield Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

