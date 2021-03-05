Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) Insider Paul Ensor Purchases 154,853 Shares of Stock

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF) insider Paul Ensor bought 154,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £13,936.77 ($18,208.48).
Shares of LON:CHF opened at GBX 9.56 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.67. Chesterfield Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
About Chesterfield Resources
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.