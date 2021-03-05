Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.85. 773,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,949,306. The company has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

