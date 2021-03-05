Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CHMA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

