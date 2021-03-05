Chiliz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $908.96 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $613.32 million and approximately $908.96 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 125.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,094,892 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.